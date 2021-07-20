Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Tuesday 20 July 2021

Another mostly sunny and hot day, with higher temperatures extending further north into Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Cloudier far north. Risk of a thunderstorm in south later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Fine and dry for most, just the odd isolated afternoon shower. Very warm, locally hot, although northeast coasts will be cooler. More widespread showers will reach the southwest on Friday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A mainly dry day on Tuesday, with long periods of sunshine. Isolated heavy showers may develop during the afternoon, mainly in the west. Very warm or locally hot. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mainly dry again Wednesday and Thursday with long spells of sunshine, possible afternoon showers mainly in west. Dry Friday with occasionally hazy sunshine. Warm or very warm throughout.

