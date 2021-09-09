Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 9 September 2021

Heavy, thundery downpours breaking out across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, whilst more persistent rain affects northern and western Scotland. Some bright spells in between. Warm and humid.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Cloudy on Friday with patchy rain or showers for many. Generally becoming fine and brighter from the northwest over the weekend, although some rain may continue to affect the south.

London Weather forecast for today:

Showers continuing into the morning, quickly becoming widespread across the area. These showers may be heavy and thundery at times, continuing until late evening. Turning cooler, particularly in the west. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Isolated showers with a low risk of thunder on Friday. Drier on Saturday with sunny spells. Cloudy overnight, brightening up again by Sunday afternoon and staying dry. Temperatures near normal.

