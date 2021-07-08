











UK Overview for Thursday 8 July 2021

A warmer day for most with sunny spells and fewer showers, although some may be quite heavy in the south and east. Light winds.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Sunny spells and showers for Friday, though many areas dry. Showers, heavy and thundery in places, develop Saturday and Sunday; more persistent rain in the south at first Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Clear spells at first with short-lived mist and fog patches. Scattered showers developing, perhaps turning heavy, especially further north. Showers dying out towards evening. Light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Changeable, with further clear or sunny spells but also showers, heavy or thundery at times. Merging into longer spells of rain on Saturday. Temperatures mostly near normal, with light winds.

