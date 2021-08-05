Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Thursday 5 August 2021

Fairly cloudy across most areas although early sunshine in the east. Bands of rain and showers crossing most areas, heavy especially in the west. Breezier. Cooler in the west.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Remaining unsettled with further showers and longer spells of rain. Some of these will be heavy and thundery, especially across the north. Breezy at times and still rather cool.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a fine bright start to the day with light winds, cloud will increase through the morning as the breeze freshens. Showers developing through the afternoon some heavy or thundery. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Sunny spells and showers each day with a risk of thundery downpours on Friday. Becoming breezier. Temperatures a little below normal. Some parts staying dry Saturday and Sunday.

