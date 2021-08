Football clubs, retailers, hairdressers and cleaning contractors are among 191 businesses “named and shamed” by the Government for breaking the minimum wage law.

A total of £2.1 million was found to be owed to more than 34,000 workers following investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs dating back to 2011.

Named employers have been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2 million.

Businesses named by the Government include retail giant John Lewis, which said it was “surprised and disappointed” to be on the list released by the Business Department.

Football clubs

A John Lewis Partnership spokesman said: “This was a technical breach that happened four years ago, has been fixed and which we ourselves made public at the time.

“The issue arose because the Partnership smooths pay so that Partners with variable pay get the same amount each month, helping them to budget.

“Our average minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage and is currently 15% above it.”

Other organisations named by the Government included Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Crewe, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth football clubs, as well as The Body Shop International, Worcestershire Cricket Club and Enterprise Rent A Car.

Almost half of employers named wrongly deducted pay from workers’ wages, including for uniforms and expenses, while 30% failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked, such as when they worked overtime, and 19% paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate.

Business Minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay. It is unacceptable for any company to come up short.

“All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.

“This Government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly.”

“The government isn’t doing nearly enough”

Low Pay Commission chairman Bryan Sanderson said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care.

“The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.”

A total of 2,300 employers have been named since the current scheme was introduced in 2014.

Shadow employment rights and protections secretary Andy McDonald said: “The Government isn’t doing nearly enough to crack down on companies who pay under the national minimum wage.

“Just six employers have been prosecuted for paying employees less than the minimum wage in the last six years despite more than 6,500 breaches having been found.

“Laws protecting workers aren’t worth the paper they are written on if they are not enforced, but weak employment rights and a lack of enforcement action leaves too many working people vulnerable to this exploitation.”

TUC head of economics, Kate Bell, said: “Minimum wage workers have been at the heart of the pandemic, and deserve a decent wage of at least £10 an hour.

“But these cases show many workers aren’t even being paid the legal minimum, with household name employers flouting their responsibility to properly pay staff, and they are likely to be just the tip of an underpayment iceberg.

“Government should step up inspections to catch every employer that underpays staff.”

Full list of employers

This is the full list of employers being named and shamed for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage, with fuller detail provided in the attached spreadsheet:

National Minimum Wage Naming Scheme, Round 17: employers named for underpayment, August 2021 (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 66KB)

John Lewis plc, Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £941355.67 to 19392 workers

Martin McColl Retail Limited, Brentwood, CM15, failed to pay £258047.8 to 4366 workers

One Stop Stores Limited, Walsall, WS8, failed to pay £56505.04 to 2631 workers

Welcome Break Holdings Limited, Milton Keynes, MK16, failed to pay £49031.77 to 1591 workers

Sword Security (N.I.) Ltd (now under new ownership), Belfast, BT7, failed to pay £44280.74 to 160 workers

The Body Shop International Limited, Arun, BN17, failed to pay £34670.81 to 959 workers

Methodist Homes, Derby, DE1, failed to pay £29244.25 to 6 workers

Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited, trading as Pontins, Sefton, PR8, failed to pay £29027.33 to 954 workers

Millenium Care Ltd, Neath Port Talbot, SA11, failed to pay £28871.77 to 40 workers

KRM Limited, trading as First Steps Day Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £28378.7 to 25 workers

Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Limited, Runnymede, TW20, failed to pay £25438.82 to 65 workers

Menai Meats (Wales) Limited, Gwynedd council, L55, failed to pay £23558.16 to 34 workers

The Sheffield United Football Club Limited, Sheffield, S2, failed to pay £21802.17 to 25 workers

Mrs Lynda Quigley, trading as Child’s Play, Kirklees, WF13, failed to pay £20402.45 to 40 workers

Amna Care Domiciliary Ltd, South Tyneside, NE33, failed to pay £18574.02 to 65 workers

Peak Building Services Limited – Liquidated 19 October 2018, Amber Valley, DE56, failed to pay £14732.31 to 23 workers

Circadian Trust, trading as Sphere Leisure Ltd, South Gloucestershire, BS35, failed to pay £13828.01 to 290 workers

Worcestershire County Cricket Trading Limited, Worcester, WR2, failed to pay £12919.37 to 2 workers

Eishtec UK Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT66, failed to pay £12504.46 to 157 workers

Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Limited, Barnsley, S73, failed to pay £11487.93 to 274 workers

Travel Joy Hostels Limited, trading as The King William IV, Westminster, SW1V, failed to pay £10673.59 to 2 workers

Burningfold Limited, Waverley, GU8, failed to pay £9916.36 to 1 worker

Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited, Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £9679.91 to 33 workers

7 to 10 Food & Wine Ltd, Cardiff, CF3, failed to pay £9573.74 to 2 workers

Mrs Sonia Anderson & Mrs Jean Martin, trading as First Steps Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £9156.09 to 25 workers

T S Lee & Son Limited, trading as CPR Skip Hire, Calderdale, HD6, failed to pay £8880.43 to 13 workers

Aire Valley Frozen Foods Limited, Bradford, BD21, failed to pay £8823.37 to 20 workers

Marshall Motor Group Limited, Cambridge, CB5, failed to pay £8816.31 to 16 workers

DDV Hairdressing Limited, trading as Tony & Guy, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH1, failed to pay £8685.57 to 5 workers

Otium Entertainment Group Limited, trading as Coventry City Football Club, Rugby, CV8, failed to pay £8180.25 to 194 workers

Harratts of Wakefield Limited, trading as Harratts Kia, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £7863.82 to 26 workers

Shabab Express Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £6783.69 to 14 workers

APC Care Limited, Wealden, BN27, failed to pay £6311.6 to 39 workers

Soya World Limited, trading as Soya, Elmbridge, KT13, failed to pay £6156.93 to 2 workers

Your Local Food & Wine Ltd, trading as Premier, County Durham, DL15, failed to pay £6144.27 to 6 workers

HPJ (GX) Ltd, trading as Jungs, Buckinghamshire Council, SL9, failed to pay £6059.37 to 5 workers

Mears Homecare Limited, Tewkesbury, GL3, failed to pay £5908.87 to 4 workers

Vertu Motors plc, Gateshead, NE11, failed to pay £5901.44 to 63 workers

TAFS Foods Limited, trading as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Waltham Forest, E10, failed to pay £5257.84 to 294 workers

Quest Strategic Consulting Limited – Dissolved 17 November 2020, Birmingham, B16, failed to pay £5119.16 to 6 workers

Mr Mohammed Asif, trading as Supawash Laundrette, Rochdale, OL12, failed to pay £4972.55 to 3 workers

M Francis (Cardiff) Limited, trading as Minster Cleaning Services, Cardiff, CF23, failed to pay £4793.14 to 69 workers

Lees Cleaning Contractors LLP, trading as Lees Premier Cleaning, South Tyneside, NE33, failed to pay £4768.09 to 7 workers

Stena Best Hand Car Wash Ltd, Waltham Forest, E11, failed to pay £4749.57 to 6 workers

Noonan Services Group (NI) Limited – Dissolved, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £4617.17 to 79 workers

Medea Hair Limited, trading as Body Essential Hair Designer, Havering, RM5, failed to pay £4593.4 to 1 worker

Big News Trading Ltd, trading as Chibber’s Superstore, Calderdale, HX1, failed to pay £4545.64 to 1 worker

Mrs Julie Anne Rickett, trading as Chevalian Stud, Shropshire, SY12, failed to pay £4505.36 to 1 worker

The Dental Workshop Limited, Leeds, LS11, failed to pay £4190.65 to 1 worker

Chilton Motors Limited, Pembrokeshire, SA71, failed to pay £4171.87 to 1 worker

Grade One Commercial Cleaning Services Limited, Medway, ME4, failed to pay £4145.8 to 6 workers

Brighter Beginnings Day Nursery Limited, Oldham, OL9, failed to pay £4139.44 to 45 workers

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, Camden, WC1B, failed to pay £4055.96 to 3 workers

D Southall & Sons, trading as Southalls of Norchard, Wychavon, DY13, failed to pay £4036.13 to 79 workers

A1 Home Care Ltd, Chelmsford, CM2, failed to pay £3774.46 to 24 workers

Mr Hasan Yalcin and Mrs Sultan Yalcin, trading as Bridge Kebabs (now under new ownership), Isle of Anglesey, LL59, failed to pay £3723.68 to 2 workers

MacLeod Garages Ltd, trading as Kiwis Garage, Na h-Eileanan Siar, HS1, failed to pay £3663.63 to 1 worker

Newry Crash Repair Centre Ltd, Newry, Mourne and Down, BT35, failed to pay £3438.61 to 6 workers

Cheshire Central Limited, trading as Cheshire Central Car Valeting Centre, Stockport, SK5, failed to pay £3425.11 to 4 workers

Clarendon Park Farms Limited, Wiltshire, SP5, failed to pay £3384.51 to 1 worker

Mrs Julie Roche and Mr Christopher Roche, trading as Hill Cottage Farm Camping & Caravan Park, Dorset, SP6, failed to pay £3351.9 to 1 worker

J Ren Ltd, trading as Mooboo, Glasgow City Council, G1, failed to pay £3114.73 to 24 workers

Russell Nursery School Limited, Birmingham, B28, failed to pay £3080.31 to 1 worker

Mr Ramon Sanchez, trading as Chester House Guest House, Cheshire West and Chester, CH2, failed to pay £3060.36 to 4 workers

JoRecruitment Limited, Wandsworth, SW11, failed to pay £3008.63 to 52 workers

Northcote Hotel Limited, Ribble Valley, BB6, failed to pay £2949.33 to 16 workers

Brittain & McMail Limited, trading as Rainbow Rooms International, Glasgow City Council, G2, failed to pay £2923.25 to 16 workers

Sandylane Limited, York, YO26, failed to pay £2877.41 to 101 workers

Oldham Athletic (2004) Association Football Club Limited, Oldham, OL1, failed to pay £2812.38 to 6 workers

York Hand Car Wash Ltd – Dissolved 9 April 2019, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash, York, YO24, failed to pay £2811.4 to 3 workers

Glenmore Property Services Limited, Brent, HA0, failed to pay £2794.97 to 3 workers

Little Tots Nursery (Scunthorpe) Ltd, North Lincolnshire, DN15, failed to pay £2754.06 to 9 workers

South Worcestershire Citizens Advice Bureau, Malvern Hills, WR14, failed to pay £2739.14 to 1 worker

Jungs Eton Limited, Windsor and Maidenhead, SL4, failed to pay £2686.57 to 1 worker

SRCL Limited, Leeds, LS10, failed to pay £2677.1 to 4 workers

Step by Step Recruitment Limited, Worcester, WR1, failed to pay £2658.96 to 35 workers

Illingworth Moor Retail Limited, trading as Subway, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE6, failed to pay £2643.75 to 1 worker

Hair By JFK Limited, City of Edinburgh, EH10, failed to pay £2609.3 to 2 workers

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, Wolverhampton, WV2, failed to pay £2556.83 to 1 worker

Harbour Havens Limited, trading as Kildonan Hotel, North Ayrshire, KA27, failed to pay £2478.12 to 4 workers

Crewe Alexandra Football Club Company,Limited(The), Cheshire East, CW2, failed to pay £2477.33 to 46 workers

Anglo Limited, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH1, failed to pay £2461.23 to 9 workers

Willow Catering Limited, Liverpool, L9, failed to pay £2364.66 to 1 worker

V.A.S.S. Northwest Ltd – In Liquidation, trading as Andy’s VW Centre, St. Helens, WA10, failed to pay £2287.43 to 1 worker

Wise Employment (Swindon) Limited, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £2266.04 to 181 workers

Lyndon Resources Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £2251.03 to 3 workers

Mr Tetsuo Saisho and Mrs Olga Lucia Saisho, trading as Japan Letting Agency, Ealing, W3, failed to pay £2212.09 to 1 worker

Franchi Hairdressing Limited, trading as Giampiero Hair Colour Salon, Gedling Borough Council, NG5, failed to pay £2199.88 to 3 workers

City Auto Repairs Ltd, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, BT60, failed to pay £2185.07 to 3 workers

Mrs Shazia Ayub, trading as Wash and Go Slough, Slough, SL1, failed to pay £2169.8 to 4 workers

Phillips (Lisburn) Limited, Lisburn and Castlereagh, BT27, failed to pay £2147.33 to 1 worker

Aecom Limited, St Albans, AL1, failed to pay £2142.21 to 7 workers

Fusion Hairdesign Ltd, Harrow, HA3, failed to pay £2089.27 to 1 worker

Chasewood Care Limited – Liquidation 16 August 2018, Nuneaton and Bedworth, CV7, failed to pay £2023.43 to 80 workers

Shado Services Limited, trading as Minster Cleaning Services, Bristol, City of, BS4, failed to pay £2010.89 to 35 workers

Way2Save Harlesden Limited, Brent, NW10, failed to pay £1899.03 to 14 workers

Charlton Athletic Football Company Limited, Greenwich, SE7, failed to pay £1880.12 to 16 workers

North East Convenience Stores Limited, trading as Spar, Northumberland, NE24, failed to pay £1853.62 to 81 workers

Ongar Motor Cycles Limited, Uttlesford, CM6, failed to pay £1842.06 to 1 worker

Mr Karzan Mustafa Mohammad, trading as Best Hand Car Wash, Newham, E15, failed to pay £1830.59 to 2 workers

Mr Shangara Singh, trading as The Spring Cottage, Walsall, WS1, failed to pay £1830.46 to 2 workers

Whoop Hall (2006) Limited, trading as The Whoop Hall Inn, Lancaster, LA6, failed to pay £1820.43 to 12 workers

Bankfield Residential Care Limited – Dissolved 18 September 2018, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £1785.09 to 40 workers

Swinton Park Limited, Harrogate, HG4, failed to pay £1751.51 to 15 workers

Westrow Ilkley LLP, trading as Westrow, Bradford, LS29, failed to pay £1734.76 to 3 workers

Mr Amar Anwar, trading as Benwell Post Office, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4, failed to pay £1711.04 to 2 workers

Hessle Plant Limited, Wakefield, WF10, failed to pay £1655.01 to 1 worker

Woodfield Road Store Limited – Dissolved 11 June 2019, Nottingham, NG8, failed to pay £1612.85 to 4 workers

Pacson Limited, Dundee City, DD4, failed to pay £1607.2 to 3 workers

Smart Recruitment Solutions (Swindon) Limited, Swindon, SN1, failed to pay £1596.17 to 112 workers

Hotel MK Limited, trading as Double Tree by Hilton Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes, MK1, failed to pay £1552.07 to 12 workers

Danum Homecare Ltd, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £1516 to 13 workers

Darlaston Builders Merchants Limited, Walsall, WS10, failed to pay £1444.01 to 1 worker

Borders Automobile Company Limited, trading as Border Motor Group, Scottish Borders, TD6, failed to pay £1429.12 to 7 workers

Flying Start Day Nursery Chigwell Ltd, Epping Forest, IG7, failed to pay £1390.66 to 9 workers

Mr Stephen Austwick, trading as Steve Austwick MOT Centre, Leeds, LS28, failed to pay £1386.75 to 2 workers

Belfast Service Centre Limited, Belfast, BT5, failed to pay £1377.61 to 3 workers

Onyx Hair Limited, trading as Stone Hair, Bournemouth Borough Council, BH9, failed to pay £1371.19 to 2 workers

Little Twisters Limited, North Tyneside, NE12, failed to pay £1360.12 to 9 workers

Miss Emma Aitken, trading as Razor King, South Lanarkshire, G73, failed to pay £1327.5 to 1 worker

Ms Caroline Koenig, trading as Walkers Private Day Nursery, Cotswold, GL56, failed to pay £1324.74 to 2 workers

Lyndon Subcontractors Limited, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £1323.01 to 1 worker

Dunkeld House Hotel LLP, Perth and Kinross Council, PH8, failed to pay £1322.08 to 8 workers

John Condona’s Pleasure Fairs Limited, trading as Condona’s Family Entertainment Centre, Aberdeen City, AB24, failed to pay £1318.23 to 90 workers

K McKeown Builders Ltd, Perth and Kinross Council, PH1, failed to pay £1317.94 to 2 workers

Worldsec Limited, Dudley, DY1, failed to pay £1180.47 to 36 workers

Wentbridge House Limited, trading as Wentbridge House Hotel, Wakefield, WF8, failed to pay £1177.98 to 47 workers

Sparklers Private Nursery Ltd, Dumfries and Galloway, DG16, failed to pay £1177.08 to 21 workers

Mr Riccardo Corvi, trading as Rainbow Room International Ayr, South Ayrshire, KA7, failed to pay £1119.32 to 3 workers

Mr Onur Ecevit, trading as Hand Car Wash, Tower Hamlets, E14, failed to pay £1072.9 to 2 workers

Total Catering Solutions Recruitment Limited, trading as TCS Recruitment, Leicester, LE2, failed to pay £1042.14 to 104 workers

Mr Akbar Shah, trading as Biddulph Soaps, Staffordshire Moorlands, ST8, failed to pay £1034.89 to 4 workers

Mr Lirim Gecaj, trading as Bespoke Valet & Detailing Service, York, YO10, failed to pay £1033.82 to 2 workers

Grey Communications Group Limited, Camden, EC1N, failed to pay £1033.2 to 1 worker

Hair & Beauty Bank Ltd – Dissolved 04 February 2021, Bristol, City of, BS14, failed to pay £1022.13 to 1 worker

Meadow Street Motors Limited, trading as D.L. Motors, Swansea, SA1, failed to pay £956.26 to 1 worker

Teifi Tots Limited, Carmarthenshire, SA38, failed to pay £939.55 to 17 workers

Workforce Staffing Ltd, Redditch, B97, failed to pay £915.9 to 50 workers

Kinetic Law Ltd, Blackburn with Darwen, BB1, failed to pay £912.4 to 1 worker

CAJ Contract Services Limited, Ashford, TN26, failed to pay £908.28 to 1 worker

Automec Swansea Limited – Dissolved 2 April 2019, Swansea, SA1, failed to pay £892.12 to 1 worker

Mr Sam Dewar, trading as SCD Joinery, North Ayrshire, KA11, failed to pay £886.53 to 1 worker

UK Kidz Solutions Ltd, Sheffield, S4, failed to pay £882.2 to 1 worker

Mr John Maxwell, trading as Eurofix Car Repairs, Belfast, BT17, failed to pay £872.58 to 2 workers

CJ RIDINGS LIMITED, company changed name from THE NURSERY (WISTASTON) LIMITED in March 2020, Cheshire East, CW2, failed to pay £869.15 to 9 workers

Little Uns Daycare Limited, Daventry, NN11, failed to pay £867.92 to 7 workers

Mrs Jennifer Riley and Mr Andrew Riley, trading as The Tyndrum Inn, Stirling, FK20, failed to pay £844.84 to 1 worker

Simpson Print Limited, trading as Simpson Group, Sunderland, NE37, failed to pay £831.29 to 34 workers

Kate Preston Salons Limited, Fareham, PO16, failed to pay £825.63 to 4 workers

Mrs Mozdeh Bandar and Miss Natalie Mahryar Bandar, trading as All in One Takeaway, Brighton and Hove, BN1, failed to pay £822.15 to 1 worker

4SLC For Stocksbridge Leisure Centre Trust, Sheffield, S36, failed to pay £819.45 to 4 workers

Uniqwin UK Limited, Warrington, WA1, failed to pay £786.13 to 14 workers

Homebeech Limited, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £785.71 to 59 workers

Mrs Samantha Hawes, trading as The Look, Chesterfield Borough Council, S41, failed to pay £785.13 to 2 workers

Shengyang Trading Limited, trading as Mooboo, Coventry, CV1, failed to pay £760.15 to 3 workers

Nicola Jones, trading as Cosmetology (now under new ownership), Dundee City, DD5, failed to pay £759.6 to 1 worker

Portsmouth Community Football Club Limited, Portsmouth, PO4, failed to pay £741.32 to 10 workers

Mr Samuel T Farnell, Mr Gary Farnell, Mr Anthony P Farnell and Mr Gregory M Farnell, trading as Acorn Cleaning Services, Manchester, M1, failed to pay £737.14 to 1 worker

Commercial Collection Services Limited, trading as CCS Collect, Croydon, CR7, failed to pay £736.43 to 2 workers

Frank H. Mann (Torquay) Limited, Torbay, TQ2, failed to pay £724.26 to 5 workers

Quality Home Care (Barnsley) Limited, Barnsley, S71, failed to pay £711.4 to 31 workers

Mr Stuart Melvin Aston, trading as Reflex Park Diner, Walsall, WV13, failed to pay £706.5 to 2 workers

B Pharma Ltd, trading as Bispham Road Pharmacy, Sefton, PR9, failed to pay £698.51 to 1 worker

K & A Care Limited, trading as Granada House Care Home, North Somerset, BS23, failed to pay £695.18 to 11 workers

Carpet Kingdom Ltd, Blackburn with Darwen, BB1, failed to pay £693.57 to 2 workers

Fishmore Hall Hotel Limited, Shropshire, SY8, failed to pay £690.22 to 8 workers

JBD Recruitment Limited, Bromley, BR2, failed to pay £681.87 to 16 workers

R & A Food & Wine Ltd (Dissolved 05/11/19), Lewisham, SE4, failed to pay £678.6 to 1 worker

Frontline Recruitment Partnerships Limited, Nottingham, NG1, failed to pay £671.59 to 54 workers

Mahal Premier Limited, Nottingham, NG6, failed to pay £670.43 to 1 worker

Mrs Janine McMahon, trading as Rainbow Room International, East Dunbartonshire, G61, failed to pay £652.34 to 8 workers

Viking Academy Trust, Thanet, CT11, failed to pay £651.43 to 2 workers

WBC Limited, trading as Westdown Bathroom Centre, Herefordshire, County of, HR4, failed to pay £632.07 to 5 workers

Mr Amin Lakhani & Mr Azim Lakhani, trading as Saffronland Homes 1, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £623.94 to 42 workers

Capture CCTV Solutions Limited, Swindon, SN3, failed to pay £622.07 to 2 workers

Cavalier Country Club Limited, trading as Holdsworth House Hotel, Calderdale, HX2, failed to pay £601.92 to 1 worker

Fleeson & Robb Limited, trading as Rainbow Room International, Glasgow City Council, G1, failed to pay £597.7 to 5 workers

Mr Amin Lakhani & Mr Azim Lakhani, trading as Saffronland Homes 2, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £591.05 to 33 workers

SBFM Limited, Harrogate, HG3, failed to pay £583.02 to 1 worker

Cofton Country Holidays Limited, Teignbridge, EX6, failed to pay £576.64 to 2 workers

Anglophiles Academic Limited, Kensington and Chelsea, W10, failed to pay £575.51 to 1 worker

Education Development Trust, Reading, RG1, failed to pay £575.35 to 2 workers

Mrs Jennifer Campbell and Mr John Campbell, trading as Badden Farm Nursery, Argyll and Bute, PA31, failed to pay £569.72 to 1 worker

Walnut Tree Garage Limited, trading as JP Tod Commercials, Monmouthshire, NP7, failed to pay £559.73 to 4 workers

Ms Deborah Harrison, trading as Kingfisher Care Services, Redditch Borough Council, B97, failed to pay £558.79 to 2 workers

Mr Jess Dillon, trading as Southside Cleaning Services, Exeter, EX2, failed to pay £543.77 to 45 workers

Mr Harold Todd, trading as H T Motors, Antrim and Newtownabbey, BT39, failed to pay £537.84 to 1 worker

Epicure Bar and Kitchen Limited (LIQUIDATION 15 January 2020), Kirklees, HD1, failed to pay £530.56 to 3 workers

Laggan Outdoor Limited, Dumfries and Galloway, DG7, failed to pay £526.68 to 6 workers

Mr Robert Mitchell, trading as Sherlocks, Inverclyde, PA16, failed to pay £504.78 to 1 worker

Mr Andrew Hay, trading as Beach Service Station, North Ayrshire, KA20, failed to pay £501.79 to 3 workers

