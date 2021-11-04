Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 4 November 2021

Showers in some southwestern and southeastern coastal areas, tending to ease. Many areas are dry but chilly with some sunshine. Windy in some eastern coastal areas. Rain in far north later.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Most parts fine on Friday after early frost and fog, but patchy rain in the north. Strong winds and rain crossing many areas on Saturday but brighter again by Sunday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mostly dry on Thursday with the best of any brighter spells in the west. Winds easing inland during the day but feeling chilly in the breeze. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Mostly dry Friday with sunny spells. Clouding over on Saturday with rain and strong winds later. Early rain clearing on Sunday then dry with long sunny spells. Wind easing later.

