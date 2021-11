Even though we love a classic chicken and rice combo, the flavours can quickly get bland and repetitive. Spice things up with rich and fragrant Indian-inspired flavours

The perfectly spiced chicken

The marinade is the most important component of this recipe since it’s where all the flavour will come from. Warm and aromatic spices – garam masala, cumin, leaf masala, and garlic – will be used together with Greek yoghurt. The yoghurt adds a yummy creaminess to the spicy chicken.

If possible, marinate the chicken for up to two hours, however, if you are pressed for time, try marinating it for at least 30 minutes. The longer it marinates, the more flavorful the chicken will be. And as the meat absorbs the Greek yoghurt, the more tender and juicy the strips become.

Keep the sides simple

The chicken strips won’t be completed with simple yet delicious sides – broccoli and Basmati rice.

For this recipe, steamed broccoli will be perfect so that it still has a bit of a crunch to it. Alternatively, feel free to fry the broccoli in butter. Cut the broccoli into smaller pieces and pop it in a pan with a generous amount of butter. Add plenty of pepper and salt to taste and you’re left with a scrumptious side snack.

Grilled Chicken Strips with Broccoli & Rice A quick and fun way to make a healthy meal is to prepare grilled chicken strips and serve them with steamed broccoli and a fragrant rice. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 2 hours 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Grilled Chicken Strips 20 ml Greek Yogurt

1 g Garlic Chopped

0.5 g Garam Masala

0.5 g Whole Cumin

0.5 g Leaf Masala

0.5 g Fine Pepper

80 g Chicken Breast Strips

5 ml Olive Oil For the Broccoli 50 g Broccoli For the Basmati 40 g Tastic Rice Boiled in salted water and cooled Instructions Combine yogurt, spices & garlic. Mix well

Add chicken. Place in a vacuum bag, seal & refrigerate for 2 hours.

Heat oil & butter in a frying pan. Fry chicken until golden brown & cooked through.

Served with Basmati & Broccoli. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

