The nation’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson’s Government voting to protect a former minister who was found to have breached lobbying rules – with ‘even the Daily Mail’ trending on Twitter this morning.

The Conservatives have been accused of “corruption” after protecting former minister Owen Paterson from an immediate suspension while seeking to rewrite the Commons disciplinary process.

Tories were ordered not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for Mr Paterson to be suspended from Parliament for 30 sitting days after it found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Dozens of Tories abstained and 13 rebelled after being told to vote instead for an amendment to establish a new, Conservative-led, committee to reconsider both Mr Paterson’s case and whether a new standards system is needed.

Despite the reservations of some on the Conservative benches, the move was passed with a majority of 18.

Even the Mail

The Daily Mail ran the story on its front page this morning along with the title ‘Shameless MPs sink back into sleaze’.

A column in the paper, titled ‘Have MPs no shame?’, questioned how politicians can expect the trust and respect of the public if they turn a blind eye to egregious wrongdoing by colleagues.

According to Adam Bienkov the politician took nearly three times his MP salary for ‘paid advocacy’.

He also smeared the commissioner investigating him, Beinkov said.

👏🏽Britain, this shameless corruption is you. You are what you vote for. You voted for this when you chose Boris Johnson as your PM. The rot starts at the top. Even the Daily Mail knows it. #TorySleaze #ToryCorruption #OwenPaterson pic.twitter.com/9DJXNIFOUt — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) November 4, 2021

Who in all honesty can disagree with a single word the Daily Mail has to say today about #OwenPaterson? pic.twitter.com/I9GiwlQPXs — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 3, 2021

Newspaper reaction

Elsewhere, The Guardian and The Times report the PM has been accused of “corruption” and his decision labelled a “colossal misjudgement”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 4 November 2021: PM accused of corruption as rules on sleaze torn up pic.twitter.com/vIYbCv9Mgw — The Guardian (@guardian) November 3, 2021

TIMES: Tories rebel over vote to block MPs suspension #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GLwTCGdEsp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 3, 2021

The decision represented the Tories ripping up Parliament’s “anti-sleaze rules”, according to the i and The Independent, while Metro says the party took “The sleazy way out”.

I: Tories rip up Britain’s anti sleaze rules to save guilty MP #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lb34KAc1WJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 3, 2021

INDEPENDENT: Tories vote to tear up the rule book on MP sleaze #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0rVKt95zxT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 3, 2021

The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, alongside the US Federal Reserve electing to wind down a mammoth stimulus programme.

FT UK: Fed triggers winding down of $120bn stimulus programme #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V3aISpgL8V — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 3, 2021

