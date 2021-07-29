Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Thursday 29 July 2021

Drier across southern areas than recent days with sunny spells. Cloud and rain over Scotland moving south into Northern Ireland and northern England, but turning more showery.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Showers for many Friday, prolonged across southern areas during the morning. Showers become confined to southern areas over the weekend, with a lot of dry weather elsewhere. Generally rather cool.

London Weather forecast for today:

A bright start but with patchy cloud developing during the morning. A risk of the odd light shower breaking out in the afternoon and evening. Warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rather changeable with spells of heavy rain at times, followed by brighter periods with a continued risk of showers. Generally mild or warm.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.