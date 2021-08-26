Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 26 August 2021

Dry with sunny spells for most but cloudier over Northern Ireland, south Wales and southwest England. Perhaps the odd shower for eastern coasts. Cooler in the east with brisk winds.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Most places dry with variable cloud and sunny spells. Isolated showers in central and southeast areas on Saturday. Some light rain or drizzle at times around coasts in the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a cloudy start across many parts, brighter conditions with some sunny spells will spread east during the day. Breezy and cooler around eastern coasts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Bright or sunny spells and a few light showers through Friday and Saturday. Sunday mainly dry with some sunny spells. Breezy and feeling rather cool in eastern coastal areas.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.