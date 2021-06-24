











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Thursday 24 June 2021

Cloudy for most with some rain and drizzle at times. Heavier rain likely across the northwest during the day. Mostly dry east Scotland and east England where warm.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rather cloudy with areas of rain and showers sinking south. These could be heavy, especially in the south. Drier, settled weather gradually moving in from the north. Temperatures around average.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cool start, although it should be dry and bright for many. Cloud will increase from the northwest during the afternoon, with the chance of some heavy showers. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: -5%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Unsettled, with rain or showers moving southeast on Friday. Further showers or longer spells of rain on Saturday and Sunday, these heavy and possibly thundery at times. Feeling warmer.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.