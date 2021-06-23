











A book written by a group of teenage girls from Stratford is due to go on sale in a central London bookshop specially created for them.

Find Me Among Them is an anthology of fiction and poetry exploring topics of race, identity, belonging and equality as told by 11 teenage girls from School 21 in Stratford.

Thanks to a social impact project run by Sisterhood, a creative social enterprise, and support from leading retail space platform Appear Here and experiential comms agency Marble LDN, the book will be available to buy at a pop-up shop in Slingsby Place, Covent Garden, for two weeks from June 22nd – 3rd July 2021.

Aimed at championing diverse female writers and narratives, the project will also see the space used for creative workshops, events and performances, which celebrate the power and importance of young girls’ voices.

The Strong Lead Bookshop and Storytelling Lab

The Strong Lead Bookshop and Storytelling Lab has been made possible because of Appear Here’s ‘Space for Ideas’ competition, which invited organisations to submit their ideas to win a pop-up store in a prime location. Sisterhood’s proposal won the ‘Space for Change’ category for ideas designed to bring about positive change.

Sisterhood is an award-winning social enterprise that delivers creative programmes to build confidence and self-esteem in young girls aged 13-17, helping them to realise their full potential as future leaders, creators and changemakers.

Ross Bailey, founder and CEO of Appear Here, who devised the ‘Space for Ideas’ competition said: “Last year we decided to add a new prize category, “Space for Change”, dedicated to the ideas we believe have the power to shape our world for the better.

“This project is a perfect example of that, and we’re thrilled to support Sisterhood in promoting storytelling as a creative vehicle for change and in helping young people to use their voices.”

“Our mission realised”

Sisterhood co-founders Rachita Saraogi and Rebecca Thomson said: “We set out to prove that we need more spaces and opportunities for girls’ education, creativity and empowerment.

“The opportunity to have this project culminate with this pop-up bookshop is our mission realised.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Govt refuses to say if EU travellers to UK will also benefit from ‘no quarantine’