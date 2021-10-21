Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 21 October 2021

Much colder across entire UK and feeling cold in the north and east with strong winds and gales in the far northeast. Showers feeding into northern and some western parts.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Cold start Friday, with scattered showers in the north. Many other areas dry, though breezy. Dry and cold start again Saturday, before rain and milder weather spreads from the west.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early rain clearing, then colder and breezier but with bright or sunny spells. Scattered showers most likely towards the east, with coastal gales developing. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Bright with sunny spells Friday, isolated showers for a time, winds easing. Dry with further spells of sunshine Saturday, windier but milder later. Rain Sunday morning, heavy showers possible later.

