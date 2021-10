Do you ever have the problem of having to choose between two desserts? (The horror!) Well, why choose when you can combine two and make one, or in this case a few tiny versions? This recipe takes the classic cupcake shape and transforms it into a yummy bite-size pumpkin cheesecake-filled treat.

The cheesecake filling

The filling is of course the star of this dessert as it contains the flavour of the season: pumpkin. And with complementing flavours such as vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg coming through, it’s hard to pass on these cupcakes.

When it comes to the pumpkin puree, you can either use store-bought puree or make your own. In the case that you will be making your own, it’s actually very simple. If you are using a whole pumpkin, cut it in half and roast until the flesh is soft and coming away from the skin. Thereafter, throw the softened pumpkin into a food processor and blend until smooth.

Chef’s tip

If you prefer making the puree from scratch, make a large batch and pop it in the freezer. This way, whenever the craving hits for this recipe, you’re good to go! Pumpkin puree can stay fresh for up to a week in the fridge, and will still be usable after a few months in the freezer.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes – Halloween Get into the Halloween spirit with these deliciously sweet pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 22 – 25 gingerbread cookies

2 tsp brown sugar

2 tbsp melted butter

cupcake trays or muffin tray

paper cases (makes 6 large cupcakes or 12 smaller cupcakes) Cheesecake filling 230 g cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

2 tbsp double-thick whipped cream

¼ tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg Topping 1 cup double-thick whipped cream

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla Instructions Preheat the oven to 180° C / 350 ° f.

Start at the crust. Use a food processor. Process the gingerbread cookies and brown sugar together until they look like sand. Mix the gingerbread cookie sand in a large bowl with the butter. Stir until completely mixed.

Pack the cupcake muffin cases/ papers in the muffin tray. Spray them with non-stick spray. Start with about two large spoons full of the cookie mixture in each bowl and press it flat with your finger to form a crust. Spoon in more of the mixture and press it down again. It should be about 13 mm thick after you flatten it.

Bake for 8-10 minutes. While the crust is in the oven, you can continue with the mixer. Beat the cream cheese, pumpkin puree, and sugar together. Scrape it off the sides and beat again until completely blended.

Add the rest of the ingredients for the cheesecake: the double-thick whipped cream, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Beat at moderate speed until completely blended.

When the crust comes out of the oven, you can pour the cheesecake mixtures onto the crust. You want the bowls to be filled to the top, but do not overflow. Use your spoon to make the top of the cheesecake filling as evenly as possible. Bake for 20 minutes When the time has elapsed, leave the cheesecakes in the oven for about 15 minutes, then place them on the counter for 30 minutes to cool. When cooled, place in the fridge for at least 2 hours before serving.

When you are ready to serve it, carefully pull the paper loose from the cheesecakes and prepare your fresh whipped cream.

Use a mixer with the beater adapter.

Beat at medium to high speed, add 1 cup double-thick whipped cream, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 1teaspooin vanilla. Beat this mixture until stiff peaks form. (You will know when the mixture of a liquid turns into whipped cream.)

From here you can either scoop the whipped cream with a spoon onto the cheesecakes or scoop all the cream into a plastic bag. Cut off one end of the bag and use it to squeeze the cream onto the cheesecakes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

