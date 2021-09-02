Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 2 September 2021

Again, a rather cloudy start for many, but cloud breaking more readily than recent days away from cloudier North Sea coasts to give warm sunny spells. Breezy in the south.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Mostly fine and dry with sunny spells. A little cooler and cloudier in some eastern parts. Showers and thunderstorms increasingly likely on Sunday, especially in the southwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

Rather cloudy start but dry. Cloud then breaking and thinning with some brighter intervals, and the odd sunny spell then developing. Best of the sunshine in the southwest. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Another cloudy start Friday, but brighter spells later. Little change Saturday, although winds strengthening through the day. Dry windy morning Sunday, but scattered showers possible later. Rather cool throughout.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.