Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 11 November 2021

Low cloud lifting slowly, with some fog persisting until early afternoon over eastern England, then sunny spells. Showers in the north, then rain and strong winds into the northwest later.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Breezy with outbreaks of rain on Friday, heaviest in the northwest. Over the weekend, cloudy in the east with some drizzle, brighter in the west. Mild, turning colder later.

London Weather forecast for today:

Patches of mist. fog and low cloud only slowly clearing through the morning but turning brighter into the afternoon. Staying dry for most with a strengthening breeze. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Breezy on Friday, with rain spreading east. Winds easing into Saturday and Sunday, but remaining cloudy for most with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle and temperatures staying fairly mild.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.