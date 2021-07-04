











UK Overview for Sunday 4 July 2021

Sunny spells for most areas, but also some showers, some of them heavy and thundery. Dull and cloudy for some coastal areas in eastern Scotland, northeast England and eastern Northern Ireland. Warmer than yesterday for most.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunshine, showers and thunderstorms widely on Monday, constrained to the north by Monday as an area of wet and very windy weather arrives from the south-west later. Continuing unsettled Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy start to the day with showers, these heavy at times and likely to be slow moving, with a low risk of thunderstorms and possibly hail. Becoming brighter during the day, but with furthers showers at times. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Rather warm Monday, with sunny spells and some heavy, locally thundery showers. A few showers on Monday, with more general rain later. Wednesday windy and cooler with sunshine and showers.

