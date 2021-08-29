Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 29 August 2021

Some northeastern areas seeing fairly cloudy skies and even a little drizzle in places. Elsewhere mostly dry, with some sunshine for most, probably sunniest and warmest in the west.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Remaining largely settled, if often cloudy and rather cool. Best of the sunshine for sheltered western areas, where warm at times. Some light showers likely for North Sea coasts.

London Weather forecast for today:

Rather cloudy start in places on Sunday before cloud thins and breaks to give some sunshine. Cooler near Kent coasts, where it will feel rather chilly with rain possible later. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Mainly fine weather continuing although rather cloudy with spots of rain or light showers possible towards Kent and London. Temperatures near normal for most.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.