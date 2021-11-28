Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 28 November 2021

Many areas fine and dry but cloudier in the far west and further wintry showers in the north and east. Feeling cold again, but less windy than today.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Largely fine but cold on Monday with showers along North Sea coasts, plus some patchy rainfall and hill snow in Scotland. Remaining unsettled with further rain and showers into midweek.

London Weather forecast for today:

Scattered wintry showers for eastern areas, mainly across Kent. Elsewhere mainly dry with sunny spells, but feeling cold everywhere. Generally breezy, but windy for Kent, especially the coast. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday widespread early frost, then dry and bright with light winds. Cold. Tuesday breezy, milder and cloudier with rain later. Wednesday rain clearing, then breezy, with sunshine and scattered showers.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

