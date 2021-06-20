











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

Overview for Sunday 20 June 2021

UK Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Cool and cloudy across southern England with rain at times. Patchy rain moving southwards from Scotland into northern England. Brighter elsewhere.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Rain, heavy at times, will affect the south on Tuesday morning. Otherwise dry with some sunshine. Turning cloudier with patchy rain in the north from Wednesday. Cooler than of late.

London Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showers continuing to push northwards. Showers becoming lighter late afternoon but staying cloudy. Low risk of thundery showers for Kent and the south coast overnight. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 80%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Scattered cloud on Tuesday, sunny in the evening followed by a cool night. Starting sunny on Wednesday but turning cloudy from the west during the afternoon. Cloudy with showers Thursday.

