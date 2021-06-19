











Smoked haddock smothered in rich cheese sauce makes for a simple yet delicious meal. This super tasty fish dish — which takes only 25 minutes from start to finish — is a winner any time of day.

Tuck into its creamy deliciousness on a slice of buttered crusty bread or sour dough toast for breakfast or brunch. You can of course also turn this recipe into an easy weeknight dinner with mashed potato and green peas on the side.

The smoked haddock and cheese sauce make for a sublime flavour combination. When making the white sauce, always use a whisk rather than a wooden spoon. It makes your life 10 times easier! Add a bit of bite to your cheese sauce with about two teaspoons of wholegrain mustard.

Why is haddock good for you?

Apart from being a great source of protein, haddock is filled to the gills with essential vitamins, particularly B vitamins such as niacin, cobalamin, vitamin B6, thiamine, riboflavin, folate and pantothenic acid. Haddock is also rich in minerals that help to build bone strength and regulate your heart rate, and this includes everything from selenium to the likes of magnesium, potassium, zinc and iron.

Smoked Haddock in a Smooth Cheese Sauce Smoked haddock in cheese sauce is an easy-to-make fish dish and a delight to the taste buds! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 6 portions smoked haddock

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion diced

1 tsp fish spice

1 lemon (quartered)

¼ cup fresh parsley chopped

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp flour

1 cup milk

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

salt and pepper Instructions In a frying pan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and then the haddock. Flake it with a fork.

Season with salt and pepper and fish spice. Squeeze one quarter of the lemon over the fish. Let it simmer on a low heat.

In a saucepan, heat the butter. Add the flour. Add the milk gradually to make a sauce. Stir until no lumps.

Add the cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the haddock to the cheese sauce. Mix through.

Serve on a slice of toast. Garnish with parsley. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

