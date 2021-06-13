











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

Overview for Sunday 13 June 2021

UK Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Plenty of sunshine across most areas. Very warm generally; hot in parts of the south and east. Cooler and cloudier in the far northwest with some rain, perhaps heavy later.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Fine and dry for most at first. The northwest cloudier with rain and strong winds at times. Very warm or hot in the south perhaps with thundery showers by Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Any initial mist or fog quickly clears. Then dry and largely sunny, and becoming very warm for many places. However, coastal locations will be slightly cooler as light sea-breezes develop. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Mainly dry and sunny each day with light winds and sea-breezes. However, Wednesday there is an increasing chance of thunderstorms. Generally warm or very warm, but locally hot on Monday.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.