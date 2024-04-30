Lovers of perfectly cooked and seasoned shrimp – which definitely includes me – have something to look forward to on Friday 10th May (National Shrimp Day) as Shrimp Shack, the new but already popular fast-casual restaurant in Streatham, will be celebrating by giving out free shrimp.

But there’s a catch (pun intended), customers must quote the not-so-secret password “Shrimply The Best” when ordering a main meal. Upon successfully quoting the restaurant’s tagline, the table will receive a free portion of the much-loved Firecracker Shrimp: panko-covered and deliciously deep-fried shrimp with a spicy mayonnaise sauce.

The recently launched restaurant, based in Streatham, has a menu that is perfect for lovers of shellfish. The core of the menu centres on a build your own experience where you first choose your size of shrimp, be that the Prince or Queen, followed by the dip – think lemon butter, garlic butter or peri-peri. And finally, the seasoning – while some like it hot, others prefer a salty finish. Sides will complement any choice thanks to a variety of crispy chips, rice, mash potato of course a fresh salad.

For those feeling shy on the shrimp, then other seafood including crab and lobster are available, as well as meat choices of beef, lamb or chicken with all the same dip, seasoning, and side options.

Head down to Shrimp Shack this National Shrimp Day to eat delicious food and claim some free shrimp whilst you’re at it.

Terms and Conditions:

In order to claim a free portion of Firecracker Shrimp at Shrimp Shack, customers must quote ‘Shrimply the Best’ in store. Customers must order a main meal in order to claim the free shrimp. The reward is limited to one portion per table. The deal is only available on Friday 10th May, until stocks last.

Shrimp Shack, 20 – 21 The High Parade, Streatham High Road, London, SW16 1EX

Opening times: Monday – Sunday, 13:00 – 22:00