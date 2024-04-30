One of my absolute favourite Italian restaurants in London, Theo Randall at The InterContinental, is hosting a quite special charity dinner – The Italian Job at Theo Randall at The Intercontinental on Wednesday 22nd May. For lovers of Italian food this sounds like a big one: three world-renowned chefs – Theo Randall, Francesco Mazzei and Jacob Kenedy – joining forces for one night only for an unforgettable four-course charity dinner. Best of all you can experience this gastronomic trip across Italy with dishes created by each chef while at the same time raising funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

This trailblazing culinary trio have been delivering some of London’s finest Italian food for two decades and each course at The Italian Job dinner showcases the very best seasonal produce and each chef’s signature cooking style.

Chef Patron Theo Randall will kick things off with bruschetta and focaccia and an Insalata di Granchio, a Devon crab salad with shaved fennel, radicchio, dandelion and Sicilian lemon mayonnaise, before diners journey to the southern region of Calabria with Brown Butter Tortelli with ‘nduja, burrata, broad beans and peas from Francesco Mazzei. The secondi course comes from Jacob Kenedy, Chef Patron of Bocca di Lupo, with a Tuscan sharing dish of Tagliata of British rare breed beef; white beans all’uccelletto and potatoes braised with cavolo nero. Finishing off the menu will be a Torta Sacripantina, a Genovese sponge cake with maraschino cherries, zabaglione cream and dark chocolate sorbet from Theo, traditionally from Genoa.

Each course will be paired perfectly with a range of regional Italian wines. Post-dinner, diners can partake in a grand charity auction to raise further funds for GOSH Charity to help support seriously ill children from across the UK – outstanding prizes include a one-night stay at InterContinental London Park Lane, masterclasses with the chefs themselves, as well as dinner for two at the participating restaurants.

The four-course dinner with matched wines is priced at £150pp with all profits being donated to GOSH Charity, along with all proceeds from the auction. With limited spaces available, book your space here.

Theo Randall at the InterContinental, Number 1, Park Lane, W1J 7QY – www.theorandall.com

The Italian Job at Theo Randall at the InterContinental, 7.30pm Wednesday 22nd May