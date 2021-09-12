Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 12 September 2021

Cloud spreading from the far south with rain developing over Wales and perhaps parts of southwest England. Elsewhere mostly dry with some sunshine but a little cooler than Saturday.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloud and outbreaks of rain across some southern and western areas Monday, drier elsewhere. Risk of heavy showers Tuesday, especially in the south. Many places dry with sunny spells Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry for most with some warm sunny spells, after early fog patches disperse. Cloud probably increasing across parts of the far west later, perhaps culminating in some late rain here. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Changeable through this period, with relatively high uncertainty. Perhaps mainly fine Monday, but a risk of rain in the west. Likely staying unsettled hereafter, with further rain and showers.

