Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Sunday 1 August 2021

Many places remaining dry with some sunshine. However some showers are expected especially in the south and southeast of England where some will be thundery. Feeling a little warmer.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunny spells and showers Monday and Tuesday across England and Wales, mostly fine and dry elsewhere albeit with chilly mornings. Risk of heavy showers in many places on Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A few outbreaks of rain possible during the morning before early cloud breaks and lifts to give some brighter or sunny spells. Showers developing by the afternoon again, occasionally heavy. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Often rather cloudy Monday with showers, but some sunny spells also possible. Likely drier Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny spells, variable cloud and just the odd light shower possible.

