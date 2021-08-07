Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 7 August 2021

Showers affecting many parts, some heavy and thundery, and slow-moving in the north. Some sunny spells in between but temperatures a little below average on the whole. Breezy in the south.

Outlook for Sunday:

Sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder, especially in the north. Perhaps some persistent heavy rain in the far northeast.

London Weather forecast for today:

Many places dry with sunny spells initially. Cloud will quickly build this morning, with showers or longer spells of rain arriving across western areas, while elsewhere scattered showers develop. Anywhere showers may be heavy, perhaps thundery. Windy along the coast. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 60%

Outlook for Sunday:

Sunny spells and scattered showers, but with a slightly lower chance of catching heavy and thundery showers, especially later in the day. Temperatures close to average. Windy along the coast. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

