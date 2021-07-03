











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 3 July 2021

Rain and showers moving northwards across many parts, some heavy and thundery, especially for England and Wales. Some brightness in between though, and feeling warm.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunshine, showers and thunderstorms widely on Sunday, constrained to the north by Monday as an area of wet and very windy weather arrives from the south-west later. Continuing unsettled Tuesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Rather cloudy with scattered showers, these possibly heavy and thundery, but brightening up more generally later in the day. Feeling rather warm and humid. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: < 30%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rather warm Sunday, with sunny spells and some heavy, locally thundery showers. A few showers on Monday, with more general rain later. Tuesday windy and cooler with sunshine and showers.

