UK Weather forecast for Saturday 21 August 2021

Fine, warm start in the southeast but wet weather in some western areas edging eastwards. Slightly brighter skies with sunny intervals but scattered thundery downpours following to some areas later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rain or showers, possibly heavy for a time, clearing east on Sunday. Becoming much more settled into next week. Temperatures slightly below normal in the east and south. Warm elsewhere.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a mostly dry start with some brightness further east cloud will thicken as rain moves in from the west, perhaps turning heavy at times through the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing, heavy at times. Monday and Tuesday drier and warmer. Brighter as well, with long sunny spells on Tuesday.

