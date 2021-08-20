Rain fell on the highest point of Greenland’s ice sheet for the first time in recorded history amid a series of worrying heatwaves and melting events in the territory this summer.
According to the National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC), it rained for several hours at the ice sheet’s zenith, which is located about 3,216 meters (10,551 feet) above sea level, on August 14th.
It is the first time rain has been seensince record-keeping began in 1950.
In addition to the unprecedented rainfall, air temperatures at the Summit remained above freezing for roughly nine hours last weekend, marking the latest recorded date in the year that conditions rose above the melting point.
Along with the rain that briefly fell at the Summit, clouds dropped an estimated seven billion tons of water precipitation across the ice sheet from August 14 to 16, triggering an ice loss that was seven times more voluminous than average at this point in August.
Last month it was found that enough ice was melted on one day to cover the whole US state of Florida in two inches of water.
According to Polar Portal, which represents Danish Arctic research institutions studying the Greenland ice sheet and sea ice, there was a “massive melting event in Greenland” as a result that “would be enough to cover Florida with two inches of water”.
Related: Watch: Flashback to Tony Blair committing to ‘not walk away’ from Afghan people
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .