Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 14 August 2021

Showers for Scotland but lighter than on previous days. Cloud and rain in southwest moving a little north then brightening up behind. Mostly dry with some sunshine in east.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rather cloudy across central and southern areas on Sunday with some rain. Sunny spells, showers and breezy conditions over Scotland spreading south into Monday. Cloudier with some rain on Tuesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A dry morning with sunny spells. Becoming rather cloudy through the afternoon and evening, perhaps with outbreaks of light rain later, these mainly in the west. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mostly unsettled with spells of rain or showers on Sunday. Cooler from Monday but with drier and brighter spells more likely. Confidence remains low for details.

