Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Monday 9 August 2021

Another day of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy with thunder and hail in places.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Less unsettled with showers gradually dying away to leave sunny spells. Further rain, and locally strong winds, arriving later Wednesday from the west, moving east and southeast. Rather warm.

London Weather forecast for today:

Showers or more prolonged rain through the morning. Becoming brighter by the afternoon, with scattered showers, these occasionally heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Mainly light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <40%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Drier for many Tuesday and Wednesday with showers generally lighter and less frequent. Dry, mostly sunny Thursday after morning rain clears. Near average temperatures, becoming locally rather warm from Wednesday.

