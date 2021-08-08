Bukayo Saka received a warm welcome at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon as fans put their rivalries aside to welcome the England star.

The Arsenal winger, who was subbed on for skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pre-season North London derby, made his first appearance since he was racially abused after missing a penalty in the shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro2020 final.

With no away fans for any of the Mind Series matches, the Spurs fans gave him a warm ovation, with fans also displaying banners reading: “North London stands with Bukayo Saka and all players against racism and discrimination”.

Saka almost scored as well but new Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini kept out the 19-year-old’s low shot.

After Dele Alli had twice hit a post from close range, Son Heung-min secured victory for the hosts 10 minutes from time when he drove home from Japhet Tanganga’s lay-off.

Saka’s England team-mate Ben White made his first start for the Gunners but Harry Kane was missing for the hosts.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo later confirmed Kane was isolating at the club’s training ground and hopes to speak to him – socially distanced – on Monday.

