UK Weather forecast for Monday 6 September 2021

Much of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland rather cloudy with showery rain in places, perhaps more especially Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Further south, dry with warm sunny periods.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Very warm with sunny spells Tuesday. Similar Wednesday, but with some heavy showers spreading to southwestern areas. Showers becoming more widespread Thursday, locally heavy in the northwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry with lengthy sunny spells, although sunshine a little hazy at times. Very warm, perhaps hot inland in light winds. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Tuesday and early Wednesday, largely dry with sunny spells. Very warm or hot. Similar from late Wednesday, but cloudier with possible heavy thundery showers. Breezy on coasts at times.

