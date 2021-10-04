Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 4 October 2021

Showers, some heavy, particularly in the west and south-east at first, developing elsewhere through the day. Some sunshine between the showers, best in the east. Rain and strong winds reaching the far south-west later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloud and rain affecting Northern Ireland and Scotland at times, heavy and persistent in the west. Elsewhere, becoming largely settled with variable cloud and some morning fog. Becoming warmer.

London Weather forecast for today:

Widespread showers throughout the day, most frequent in the west. Showers may be heavy at times, possibly with some hail and a low risk of thunder. Turning windy into the afternoon and feeling cool. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloudy but dry on Wednesday, sunny spells later with light winds. Plenty of sunshine through Thursday and Friday, although possible mist or fog patches early in the morning.

