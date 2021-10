What happens if you combine two already great dishes into one? Make this recipe and test the goodness for yourself! This chicken and curry pie is a match made in heaven, complete with a homemade pie crust.

Even though this recipe has a few elements to focus on, doesn’t make it a difficult dish to make. The most effort will be to roast and shred the chicken. This dish is absolutely delicious and combines the comforting taste of a chicken pie with the rich and hearty flavours of curry.

Chef’s Tip for the pie crust topping

The topping is a great way to make a quick homemade pie crust. However, if you want a bit more pastry, feel free to use store-bought puff pastry instead. Just make sure the pastry is completely thawed before rolling it out. This way you will ensure that the pastry does not tear.

Chef’s Tip for the sauce

The sauce for the pie is a basic Béchamel sauce. And the trick to a Béchamel sauce is to never stop stirring. Once the butter and flour get mixed together, the mixture can quickly get lumpy. This is when you continue stirring and add the milk slowly.

Chicken and Curry Pie A flavourful and filling meal! This Chicken and Curry Pie is perfect for any occasion, and is suitable for lunch, dinner or a light snack. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 whole chickens, roasted and shredded

Olive oil

2 onions, chopped

6 spring onions chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

6 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves picked

250 g mushrooms, sliced

2 tbsp curry powder of your choice

5 ml turmeric powder

Salt and black pepper, to taste Sauce: 80 ml butter

80 ml flour

810 ml milk, lukewarm Topping (Depending on the size of the pie dish, double the quantities) 125 ml oil

125 ml milk

200 ml cake flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 egg (beaten in a little water) Instructions For The Filling: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C / 350 degrees F.

Heat a frying pan with a dash of olive oil.

Fry the onions, spring onions and green pepper until soft and translucent for about 5 minutes. Add the thyme, mushrooms, and spices.

Add the shredded chicken and season to taste. For The Sauce: In a small saucepan, melt the butter, add all the flour and stir until you have a paste. Add the milk slowly and whisk well. Season to taste. Whisk constantly until it bubbles, and the flour is cooked.

Combine the sauce with the filling and place in an ovenproof pie dish. Topping: Mix all the ingredients, pour over pie and bake in the oven at 180degrees C / 350 degrees F for about 5min or until cooked through and golden brown. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

