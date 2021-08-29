Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 30 August 2021

A good deal of cloud through today, although breaking in parts of the south and west to allow some sunshine. A little light rain or drizzle in some eastern parts, particularly in the morning.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Again, rather cloudy with some drizzly showers in central and eastern parts at first, these dying out with the cloud breaking to give sunny intervals, best in the west.

London Weather forecast for today:

Largely dry but generally cloudy with some light rain or drizzle possible across coastal areas during the morning. Temperatures near normal but feeling cooler towards the coast in the notable breeze. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Staying cloudy on Tuesday with the best of the sunny spells through to Thursday. Breezy along the coasts where it will feel cooler

