UK Overview for Monday 21 June 2021

Cool and cloudy across southern England with rain, perhaps heavy at times. A few showers over northern England sinking south. Mostly dry and bright elsewhere.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloud slowly clearing from the southeast with other places dry with sunny spells after a cool start. Cloud and outbreaks of rain moving southeast through midweek, with temperatures around average.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showery rain continuing to push northwards. Rain easing later but staying cloudy. Low risk of thundery showers for Kent and the south coast overnight. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Scattered cloud on Tuesday, sunny in the evening followed by a cool night. Starting sunny on Wednesday but turning cloudy from the west during the afternoon. Cloudy with showers Thursday.

