











Who could ever say no to the deliciousness bacon, cheese and chicken all in one bite? Even picky eaters won’t be able to resist this tasty combination!

Skinless chicken breasts tend to become dry when baking, but these stuffed bacon-wrapped chicken stays juicy and tender. The cheese filling provides moisture and infuses it with terrific flavour on the inside while the “bacon wrap” and garlic butter prevents the chicken from drying out.

Stuffing chicken breasts is actually quite an easy process. The first step is to cut a slit along the side of the chicken breast with a small, sharp knife to create a pocket to hold the stuffing. After your chicken is stuffed, tightly wrap it in bacon so that minimal stuffing will leak out during the baking process. One could also secure the bacon with a toothpick if necessary.

Place the stuffed chicken breasts in a pan along with some potatoes, then bake the until the chicken is cooked through, bacon is crispy and potatoes are tender! One could also add other veggies, such as carrots, broccoli or cauliflower, for a quick and easy one-pan meal.

CHEF’S TIP

Do not use thick cut bacon for this recipe, as it will take longer to get crispy in the oven.

Be creative with this recipe! Experiment with different fillings like chopped spinach, jalapenos, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes added to the cheese. One could also crumble some feta cheese on top.

Stuffed Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon Tender and juicy bacon-wrapped chicken breasts stuffed with gooey cheese…a mouthwatering combination packed with flavour. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients 6 skinless chicken breasts

6 rashers bacon

2 tbsp cream cheese

100 ml garlic butter

salt & pepper

fresh thyme sticks Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Make an incision in every chicken breast. Place a tablespoon of cream cheese into every incision and wrap with bacon.

Place the bacon-wrapped chicken breasts in a greased oven pan.

Cube the garlic butter and place over the chicken. Garnish with thyme and season to taste.

Bake covered in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 20 minutes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

