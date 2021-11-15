Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 15 November 2021

A band of cloud and patchy light rain moving southeastwards into Wales and northern England. Sunny spells for Scotland and Northern Ireland. Elsewhere, fog patches slowly clearing, turning somewhat brighter.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled across the far north, with spells of rain, showers and strong winds. Generally more settled elsewhere, although often quite cloudy with overnight mist and fog.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy morning with patches of fog in the west, these slow to clear. Cloud lingering across most parts through the afternoon, but a little brighter in the west. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

A cloudy day Tuesday with outbreaks of light rain. Early fog Wednesday, becoming drier with sunny intervals but cooler. Cloudy with outbreaks of drizzle Thursday. Winds remaining mostly light.

