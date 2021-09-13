Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 13 September 2021

Further spells of rain moving slowly northeastwards, though remaining dry across northern Scotland and much of eastern England. Temperatures close to average.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Showers or spells of rain Tuesday, heavy in places, becoming drier from the west later. Sunny spells and scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday, outbreaks of rain reaching the northwest later.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another day of light winds and cloudy conditions for most. Some brighter spells possible at times, with brief warm sunny periods. Isolated showers possible in the west. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

A showery but warm day most likely on Tuesday. High pressure then likely building, with foggy nights and mornings, and occasional afternoon showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.