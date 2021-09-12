US Open champion Emma Raducanu wowed audiences after she thanked fans in China for their support – in fluent Mandarin.
The 18-year-old, who was born in Toronto, Canada to a Romanian father and Chinese mother, moved to Bromley in south London when she was two.
Yesterday she became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title after she defeatedLeylah Fernandez in straight sets.
The final scoreline of the match was 6-4, 6-3, meaning she didn’t drop a single set in the entire tournament.
After her magnificent win Raducanu showed a glimpse of her Mandarin speaking to US Open Official Weibo in a video that has been widely shared on social media.
She said: “Hi, everyone. I wanna say thank you to you guys and I hope you could enjoy my tennis. I’m thrilled to win. Love you all, see you.”
Watch the video in full below:
If you thought “well, she can’t possibly be more impressive” think again. https://t.co/8QJN2XyMfi— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 12, 2021
Related: Second migrant dies in Channel as Patel warned push back plan is ‘illegal’