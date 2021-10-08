Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 8 October 2021

Some rain persisting over Scotland and Northern Ireland and starting to move northwards. Dry elsewhere with fog patches in south and southeast gradually clearing to leave some sunshine. Warm.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rain easing as it comes southeast Saturday. Fine ahead of this with patchy fog. Blustery in the far north, with showers later. Rain spreads east across other northern areas Monday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Slow clearance of low cloud, mist and fog through the morning, but warm spells of sunshine developing for many by the afternoon. Dry with light winds throughout. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Overnight low cloud, patchy fog clearing Saturday to a dry day with sunny spells. Mostly fine Sunday, though cloudier by the afternoon. Fresher Monday, but dry with plenty of sunshine.

