Teaming quinoa with sweet potatoes and some fennel, Gopi Chandran – Executive Head Chef at Sopwell House – has shared a healthy salad recipe, created for those that are opting for meat-free meals.

This colourful salad is not only meatless but it also has a complete protein and wheat-free grain, quinoa (pronounced “keen-wah”). So no need to worry that you won’t be full or get in enough protein when making this divine salad. The fennel in this salad provides a light liquorice taste while the sweet potato creates some density, which all pairs perfectly together on a bed of quinoa.

This salad is also filled with some incredible nutrients as well as a good amount of roughage to give you the much needed fibre for your daily intake. The quinoa alone provides a decent amount of good carbs. Some of the nutrients in sweet potatoes include the following, making it a must have vegetarian dish:

B vitamins

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Calcium

Iron

Magnesium

Phosphorus

Potassium

Chefs Tip for this Quinoa Salad

When working with the lemon make sure to remove the pith to avoid adding bitterness to your fresh and fragrant salad. Not sure how to remove the pith or even what it is? It’s simpler than you think.