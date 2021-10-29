Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 29 October 2021

Northern Ireland sunshine and isolated showers. Elsewhere further spells of heavy rain slowly clearing eastwards through the day with sunny spells following to all but perhaps the east by evening.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Unsettled with bands of rain and showers, heavy at times, and often windy. Some sunny spells in between. Temperatures around to slightly below the average for the time of year.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy with long periods of rain, turning quite heavy at times. Drier brighter weather moving into the west by late afternoon with all parts dry through the evening. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Conditions remaining changeable and windy at times. Further spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, especially on Sunday. Saturday night will be mainly dry. Very strong winds Monday.

