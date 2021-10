This well-balanced meal is perfect for those evenings when you don’t know what’s for dinner. And if you perhaps don’t have hake available, try replacing it with a different kind of fish such as haddock or cod.

Let’s get fishy

Hake is a white fish and has a very mild and slightly sweet taste to it. So when all other flavours are introduced to the fish, it soaks it up and blends beautifully together. To make this zesty-flavoured hake, you will be needing the following ingredients:

Lime juice

Soya sauce

Garlic

Red chilli

A bit of chilli really goes well with hake and especially with the lime flavour. However, if your palette does not handle spice well, feel free to leave out the chilli.

All about health

Keep it simple with the sides and let the natural flavours of the Asian greens shine through with a little help from the juice of a lemon.

One of the recommended greens to be served with the hake is pak choi. This leafy green vegetable belongs to the cabbage family and is native to China. And not only does pak choi bring an interesting taste and variety to a dish, but it is also packed with vitamins and minerals.

Another yummy Asian green that is used is sugar snap peas. Snap peas are a great source of vitamin K, which plays an important role in keeping our skeletal system strong. Snap peas are also great for the immune system and digestive health.

Zesty Hake with Roasted Veg and Asian Greens Try this healthy and zesty Hake with roasted vegetables as a well balanced meal suitable for any night of the week. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Hake 200 g Hake

15 ml Olive Oil

15 ml Lime Juice

5 ml Soya Sauce

3 g Garlic Chopped

0.25 g Red Chilli

0.5 g Fine Salt

1 Lime Wedge For the Roasted Veg 60 g Zucchini

60 g Carrot

2 g Coarse Pepper

1 g Turmeric

1 g Fine Salt For the Asian Greens 40 g Pak Choi

30 g Baby Spinach

20 g Sugarsnap Peas

15 ml Olive Oil

15 ml Lemon Juice Instructions For the Hake Heat olive oil in pan then add hake (skin side down) & fry until crisp. Flip & fry for a few minutes.

Add garlic, chilli & lime juice, leave to fry while spooning sauce over the hake.

Serve with lime wedges. For the Roasting Veg Place all the ingredients in a bowl, toss to coat then spread on a baking tray.

Roast in oven @ 200'C until cooked (but still crunchy). For the Asian Greens Heat oil in a pan. Add veg & seasoning.

Fry until wilted then add lemon juice. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

