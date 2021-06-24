A woman has written a parody version of “One Britain, One Nation,” a new song which the government urged all schools to sing tomorrow.
Vivian Wells, 67, from Wiltshire, felt prompted to write “We Were Britain” when she saw the words to “We Are Britain.”
She said she felt uneasy about the introduction of “state-sponsored patriotic songs” into school days, and thinks Brits would not wish to emulate the likes of North Korea or Nazi Germany.
‘Deeply divided Britain thanks to Brexit’
She toId The London Economic: “I was incensed by the jingoist nonsense inherent in this so-called patriotic song.
“I know it was supposedly written by young children, but I don’t believe that they spontaneously came up with these words, so they must have had quite a few nudges from a teacher or teachers. Why would any educator agree to facilitate this? It’s a mystery.”
Wells thinks the original lyrics are “empty” and “vainglorious”: “They don’t reflect the true state of affairs in Britain today, a deeply divided, floundering nation, mostly thanks to Brexit.”
Timing is ‘no coincidence’
And she thinks the timing of the One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June is no coincidence, with 23 June being an anniversary of the EU referendum.
But she said she “can’t see it becoming popular”. “I don’t know if the intention is to make the singing of this meaningless tripe a regular event or just a one-off form of aural torture on 25 June,” Wells said.
She added: “We’re all supposed to celebrate Brexit, ‘get behind’ Brexit.
“While Johnson thumps the tub for ‘Global Britain,’ is this sort of dirge is supposed to galvanise the country? If so, I don’t believe it has a cat in hell’s chance of succeeding.”
She thinks it would be nice for parents and children to sing her version instead, but is sure “no one would sing hers either”.
She said her version “would reflect more accurately the current sad state of affairs, but it was only written as a comic response to the original.”
“Sing what you like, people! Don’t let the government or anyone else tell you how to feel about your country or how to express that,” she concluded.
WE WERE BRITAIN
We were Britain
And we had a dream
To stay in Europe
In one great team
Our nation survived through many storms and many wars
We never stop going on about it on these shores
We don’t like foreigners, have fear in our hearts
Divided forever, always apart
We were Britain
And we had a dream
To stay in Europe
In one great team (repeat)
So many races, crying in the same place
So many different faces, leaving at the same pace
We stand divided with doubt in our hearts
Divided forever, always apart
We were Britain
And we had a dream
To stay in Europe
In one great team (repeat)
Patel will drive all the immigrants out
With Dame Dido Harding she’ll cheer and shout
Old Etonians grow rich and strong
You don’t like it? You’re just wrong
We were Britain
And we had a dream
To stay in Europe
In one great team (repeat)
We were stronger together in the EU
With freedom of movement our influence grew
We threw it away to ‘take back control’
Of what? No-one knows, it’s a massive own goal
We were Britain
And we had a dream
To stay in Europe
In one great team (repeat)
We look ever inwards and cheer all in vain
Johnson plays games and we all feel the pain
Rees-Mogg sneers at all, we’re inferior stock
The culture wars rage between Right-wing and Woke.
Strange Britain, sad nation
Poor Britain, lost nation
Strange Britain, sad nation
Poor Britain, lost nation
