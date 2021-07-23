Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Friday 23 July 2021

Still hot and sunny in western parts. Eastern areas cooler with cloud slowly clearing back to the coast. Perhaps some rain arriving in the far southwest later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Over the weekend fine in northern areas, although some low cloud often near the east coast. Elsewhere heavy rain and thundery showers at times. Temperatures generally falling towards average.

London Weather forecast for today:

It will be another fine day, with plenty of warm sunshine, although perhaps a little hazier than on previous days. Less hot compared to recent days. Breezier on the coasts. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Turning unsettled with rain or thunderstorms moving up from the south on Saturday. Further heavy and thundery showers on Sunday and Monday. Feeling warm and humid for many.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

