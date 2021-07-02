











UK Overview for Friday 2 July 2021

A more widely showery day, particularly for central and east England and south Scotland. Southwest parts and far north mostly dry. Warmer than recent days in east England.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Showers will affect many places, some heavy with hail and thunder. Best of the dry weather in the northwest. Feeling humid with light or moderate winds.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mist and low cloud will clear inland, but may linger along some coasts. As sunny spells break through so isolated showers will develop, these potentially heavy and slow moving. Warm. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Bright or sunny spells and showers throughout, these often heavy, occasionally thundery, and perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times. Mist and low cloud may affect coasts. Warm.

