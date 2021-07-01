











The UK has more than 10 times the daily coronavirus cases that the EU does.

A graph compiled by the Financial Times based on data from the UK government and international health organisations shows a steep increase in UK Covid cases since 5 June and a steady decrease in EU cases.

As of yesterday (30 June), there were 28.9 cases per 100,000 in the UK versus only 2.6 per 100,000 in the EU.

On the same day, nearly 2,000 Covid cases in Scotland have been linked to football fans watching Euro 2020 games.

Public Health Scotland data showed 1,991 cases, two-thirds of which resulted from fans travelling to London to watch England versus Scotland on 18 June.

The news come as the European Union is giving freedom to its citizens to travel across the bloc’s countries from today.

Needless to say, social media users weren’t too impressed by the latest Covid numbers…

Reactions

One Twitter user declared: “I HATE IT HERE”.

“Wow, it seems like we should stop giving football fans a free pass to do whatever the fuck they want,” another user added.

I HATE IT HERE https://t.co/7gzEu054jx — lauren 🐙 (@chaesdami) July 1, 2021

Wow it seems like we should stop giving football fans a free pass to do whatever the fuck they want🤔 https://t.co/Pc4mYinWzV — Kat🖤 (@c0smic_stranger) July 1, 2021

Steven Ball reacted: “World beating.”

And Dom Turnbull said: “Fuck yeah Britain, you show those EU lefties by *checks notes* having more cases than them.”

Fuck yeah Britain, you show those EU lefties by *checks notes* having more cases than them. https://t.co/HI3qD1eIfO — Dom (@dom_turnbull) July 1, 2021

EU travel freedom from today

The boom in UK cases and decline in EU ones come as the bloc will be using a digital Covid certificate from today to give its citizens freedom to travel.

The certificate serves as proof that an individual has either been vaccinated against coronavirus, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus.

EU officials decided the certificate would also come in paper format – and that it will be issued free of charge.

Upon announcing the certificate at the end of May, Portugal prime minister António Costa said: “The certificate is an important step towards a more normal, freer and safer life during the pandemic.

“It will facilitate the free movement of all Europeans, starting this summer. And it shows once again that the EU delivers.

“Member states will need to remain vigilant with regard to the epidemiological situation so that movement in the EU is safe, but at the same time our societies and economies can gradually recover.”

Travel from EU to UK

Meanwhile, transport minister Grant Shapps sparked outrage last week after announcing only “UK residents” travelling to Britain from amber countries can dodge the expensive and holiday-consuming quarantine rules.

He promised setting out further details this month, although it was not clear from his announcement when people will know what the new rules are.

“Thanks to our successful vaccination programme, our intention is that later in the summer UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries,” he said.

“Why would only UK vaccinated people avoid quarantine? If you are vaccinated it does not matter what your residency is,” one person said.

Another user said the measure would be “completely unfair and near unethical not considering fully-vaccinated people who have families in other countries.”

She urged the government to make exceptions for special events and family reasons, adding: “Happened during the first lockdown but now that we’re fully vaccinated we can’t even do that?!”

One person said they have not seen their immediate family in over two years. “My entire family is fully vaxxed.

“We are getting desperate. This is not a beach holiday. Please consider separated families!”

